Qatar Chamber, Sri Lanka review co-operation in employment

Qatar’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Employment held a meeting yesterday to discuss co-operation between the two sides in connection with recruitment opportunities.

Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari and Sri Lankan Foreign Employment Secretary Yamuna Perera discussed ways to manage the challenges and opportunities in the field of employment, Qatar Chamber said in a statement.

Al-Kuwari said the Qatari market welcomes qualified and trained labourers from Sri Lanka, and described the Sri Lankan community in Qatar as “good and of high quality.”

The Qatar Chamber official also lauded the role of the South Asian country in the economic development witnessed by Qatar, adding that the Chamber supports the presence of Sri Lanka in the Qatari market.

He said Qatar Chamber encourages businessmen in the country to recruit more qualified Sri Lankan labourers to work in their projects and companies.

Perera said Sri Lanka is interested to qualify and train labourers in specialised centres that cover industries such as construction, services, hospitality, health, and other sectors.

She called on the Chamber to urge businessmen in Qatar to recruit more labourers in their companies, adding that there are 117,000 Sri Lankans working in Qatar. The Sri Lankan official also noted that Sri Lankan labourers in Qatar are treated well.

Qatar’s Visa centre in Sri Lanka will facilitate recruitment procedures, as it operates based on an integrated electronic system for the implementation of procedures, such as medical examination, fingerprint and biometrics, and the signing of work contracts before labourers arrive in Qatar.

