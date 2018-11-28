Special salaries commission to submit report today

The report of the Special Commission appointed to make recommendations to rectify the existing salary anomalies in Public Service is to be handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena today (28).

The Chairman of the Special Commission, S. Ranugge stated that the finalized report will be submitted to the President at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.

President Maithripala Sirisena appointed the Special Commission on 20th of August to probe the issues in the government sector and to rectify them.

The Commission, which consists of 15 members, is chaired by S. Ranugge while G.H. Sumanasinghe serves as the Secretary.

The main task of the Special Salaries Commission was to make recommendations to rectify the existing salary anomalies in railway, postal and healthcare services.