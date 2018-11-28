Chief of Defense Staff appears before court

Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne has arrived at Fort Magistrate’s Court a short while ago.

The former Navy Commander is accused of aiding and abetting Lieutenant Commander Chandana Hettiarachchi, also known as ‘Navy Sampath’, the main suspect in the abduction, unlawful detention and murder of 11 youths in 2008 and 2009.

The CID on September 02, 2018 sending a letter to the Chief of Defense Staff had informed him to give a statement regarding the allegations on supporting Navy Sampath to evade the court and/or providing protection by preventing him being arrested.

Hettiarachchi Mudiyanselage Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi alias ‘Navy Sampath’ was arrested by the CID on August 13, 2018 in connection with the abduction, torture, extortion and murder of 11 persons in 2008 and 2009.