Person nabbed with 13kg of Kerala Cannabis

An individual, who was transporting a stock of Kerala Cannabis from Jaffna to Puttalam, has been apprehended in Kanakarayankulam area this morning (28).

The Kanakarayankulam police have seized 13 kg of Kerala Cannabis piled inside the cab that the suspect had been driving.

The suspect was detained in Kanakarayankulam area during a raid carried out by the police.

He had, reportedly, obtained the stock of Kerala Cannabis from a racketeer in Jaffna and to be distributed in Puttalam.

The suspect is to be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court today (28).

Kanakarayankulam Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.