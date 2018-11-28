Father clubbed to death by son

Norton Bridge Police arrested an individual this morning (28) on suspicion for the murder of his father by assaulting him with a club.

Reportedly, the deceased is a 73-year-old father of four, who had been residing in Castlereigh in Norton Bridge police division.

According to the Norton Bridge Police, the suspect had assaulted his father with a club at around 2.00 a.m. this morning (28) while he was asleep.

It was revealed that the deceased had lodged a complaint at the Norton Bridge Police yesterday (27) stating that his unmarried eldest son is suffering from a mental illness and constantly harassing him.

The police believe that the eldest son had assaulted the deceased over the resentment of filing a complaint against him at the police.

The police have uncovered that the wife of the victim had been staying over at a relative’s place last night when the murder took place.

The body of the deceased is currently placed at the Dickoya Base Hospital.

The body will be sent over to the Dickoya Judicial Medical Officer for the postmortem examination, following the Hatton Magistrate’s inquest, the Norton Bridge Police stated.

The Norton Bridge Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.