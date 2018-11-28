Wijeyadasa on the impact of excessive competition on children

The relaxed mindset of most children at present is distorted as they are engaged in an extreme competition, says the Minister of Education and Higher Education Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

He stated this addressing an awarding ceremony held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) yesterday (27).

Emphasizing that the entire mature community including teachers and parents should heed this matter, the Minister said that the reason for most of the crimes, incidents of sexual harassment and violence is the excessive competition imposed on the children.

Commenting further, Minister Wijeyadasa said the country’s education produces only scholars, not intellectuals.

The children should be able to develop their mindset through education as it is inadequate to pass examinations as students with verbatim skills, the Minister noted.

The most recent tragedy that concerned several school children proves the inability of the students to develop a positive mindset and attitudes as well as to control their impulse, the Minister pointed out.

This situation should be changed through the qualitative development of education.