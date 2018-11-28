Report of special salaries commission presented to President

November 28, 2018   05:10 pm

-

The report of the Special Presidential Commission to review Public Sector Salaries was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, today (28), the President’s Media Division stated.

The Chairman of the Commission Mr S. Ranugge has presented the report to the President and other members of the Commission also presented on this occasion.

The President appointed this Special Commission to make recommendations to provide solutions to minimize salary anomalies in the Public Service while focusing on the existing salary circulars in relation to the salaries and allowances of the Public Service employees.

President Sirisena proclaimed the establishment of this Special Commission, according to a decision taken at the Cabinet on the 14th of August 2018.

The Commission is chaired by Mr S. Ranugge and Mr H.G. Sumanasinghe is the Secretary to the Commission. The other members of the Commission are K.L.L. Wijeratne, T.P. Collure, C.P. Siriwardene, Sudharma Karunaratne, Janaka Sugathadasa, Dharani S. Wijethilake, Lalith R.de Silva, G.S. Edirisinghe, A.R. Deshapriya, B.P.P.S. Abeygunarathne, Dr Palitha Abeykoon, P. Thangamayil, S.D. Jayakody and M.C. Wickramasekara.

-PMD

