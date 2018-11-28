Minor navy officer arrested for assaulting journalst near court

-

A minor officer of the Sri Lanka Navy has been arrested for assaulting a photojournalist of The Morning newspaper near the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The incident had taken place during the hearing of the case regarding the high-profile murder of 11 youths in 2008 and 2009.

Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne had appeared before the court today (28), after he had been accused of allegedly protecting the chief suspects in the case, navy intelligence officer Lieutenant Commander Chandana Hettiarachchi.

When the court was adjourned for lunch, the Chief of Defence Staff had exited the court premises and was entering his vehicle accompanied by supporters and naval officers.

The assault had taken place as journalists had attempted to photographs of the Admiral. The individual in question had allegedly assaulted the photojournalist and manhandled other journalists.

A minor navy officer who was dressed in civilian clothing has been arrested by police in connection with this while the assaulted journalists have lodged a complaint regarding the incident.