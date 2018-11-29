Speaker calls party leaders meeting before Parliament convenes

-

The parliamentary session is scheduled to commence at 10.30 a.m. today (29) with doubts over the participation of government MPs who had boycotted the last two sessions.

Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Neil Iddawela stated that the Gallery in Parliament will be closed to the public today as well.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has decided to call a party leaders’ meeting before the convening of Parliament.

Accordingly the party leaders’ meeting will be held at 9.00 a.m. at the parliament complex.

Meanwhile the ruling party says that they have still not decided whether to attend today’s party leaders’ meeting and the parliamentary session.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said that the parliamentary group of the governing party will meet at 8.30 a.m. and that a final decision regarding the matter would be reached during that meeting.

Government MPs had boycotted parliament for a second day Tuesday, accusing the speaker of bias during a political crisis that has engulfed the island for nearly a month.