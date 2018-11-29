Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces

-

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-Western provinces.

Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Southern provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Mannar via Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Kankesanturai.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas during evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (about 70-80kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.