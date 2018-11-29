Navin Dissanayake calls on govt. to resign

Parliamentarian Navin Dissanayake says the ruling party should resign as it does not hold the parliament majority in accordance with any constitutional means.

MP Dissanayake stated this in his speech seconding the motion presented by the UNP to suspend the expenditures at the Office of the Prime Minister.

The relevant motion was presented by UNP MP Ravi Karunanayake to the Chamber during today’s parliament session.

Speaker Karu Jayarusiya, addressing the Chamber, stated that this motion presented by the UNP does not violate the provisions of the Constitution.

However, Minister S.B. Dissanayake had stated that this motion is indeed against the provisions of the Constitution. He stated this addressing the media in this regard at the Parliament Complex.