Parliament adjourned till tomorrow

The parliamentary session has been adjourned until 10.30 am tomorrow (30), stated Ada Derana reporter.

The parliamentary session commenced at 10.30 am today (29) presided by Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya while the government party parliamentarians boycotted the parliamentary session for the third consecutive time.

The motion to suspend the expenditures of the Prime Minister’s Office was passed in Parliament with a majority of 123 votes.

The motion was presented to parliament by MP Ravi Karunanayake and seconded by UNP MP Navin Dissanayake.

Minister Wijedasa Rajapaksa made as special statement to the parliament while Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero was observed to be seated in the Opposition bench.