Minister Dinesh Gunawardena says that the parliamentary session which was held today (29) was an illegal parliamentary session.

He mentioned attending a press conference held at the Parliamentary premises today.

He says he has emphasized to the Speaker and the Secretary-General of the Parliament that the Party Leaders’ meeting, which was held today with the participation of several party leaders of Speaker’s choice, is illegal.

Gunawardena says that the governing party has informed the relevant parties that they would not be attending this unconstitutional act.

He further said that convening of the parliament, preparing the agenda of the parliament and conducting the parliamentary session have become arbitrary acts and as a result it has become a process which fails the respect and the legality of the parliament.