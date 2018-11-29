Twelve prison inmates face O/L this year

November 29, 2018   02:21 pm

Prisons Department says that 12 detainees will be sitting for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination for year 2018.

Accordingly, 11 detainees from the Welikada Prison and one detainee from the Magazine Prison will face the exam this year.

Reportedly, the candidate from the Magazine prison will face the exam in Tamil medium.

The Department of Examinations has planned to establish a special examination hall for inmates who face such exams, within the Magazine Prison in Colombo, stated the Prisons Department.

