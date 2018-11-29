Court orders CID to arrest suspects over Thajudeen murder

-

Colombo Additional Magistrate Isuru Nettikumara today ordered the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest the suspects, if any, who can be charged over the murder of former Sri Lankan rugby player Wasim Thajudeenand to produce them before the court.

When the case was taken up for hearing today (29), the CID – submitting a report- had informed the court that there is a possibility to bring charges against the former Crimes OIC of Narahenpita Police Sumith Perera, former Senior DIG (Western Province) Anura Senanayake and former Judicial Medical Officer of Colombo Dr Ananda Samarasekara, who have been named as suspects, in connection with concealing evidence in the murder and creating false documents.

The Magistrate then inquired from the CID as to what evidence exists to bring charges of conspiracy to commit murder against the three suspects.

The Magistrate in open court pointed out to the CID that based on the evidence submitted thus far, they did not possess sufficient evidence to level charges of conspiracy to commit murder against the suspects.

In response the CID requested for another date in order to seek the advice of the Attorney General regarding that matter.

The case was postponed to February 28, 2019.