Office of the Speaker stated that Speaker Karu Jayasuriya is set to meet President Maithripala Sirisena today (29).

Accordingly, the meeting will be held at the Presidential Secretariat at 4 pm this evening.

This is in a context where Minister Wijedasa Rajapakshe, in a special statement to the parliament today, requested the Speaker to resolve the prevailing political crisis in the country through discussions with the President.