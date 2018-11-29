Two arrested with over 1 kg Cannabis
November 29, 2018 04:17 pm
Vavuniya Police have arrested two suspects early this morning (29) over the possession of over 1 kg Cannabis.
The arrest has been made near the Thandikulam Junction during a raid conducted on the A9 highway in Vavuniya using roadblocks.
The haul of Cannabis was found on two passengers on a bus en route to Trincomalee from Jaffna.
The police have found 1 kg 905 g of Cannabis on the 28 and 21 year old suspects.
The suspects will be presented before the court while Vavuniya Police is conducting further investigations.