Two arrested with over 1 kg Cannabis

-

Vavuniya Police have arrested two suspects early this morning (29) over the possession of over 1 kg Cannabis.

The arrest has been made near the Thandikulam Junction during a raid conducted on the A9 highway in Vavuniya using roadblocks.

The haul of Cannabis was found on two passengers on a bus en route to Trincomalee from Jaffna.



The police have found 1 kg 905 g of Cannabis on the 28 and 21 year old suspects.

The suspects will be presented before the court while Vavuniya Police is conducting further investigations.