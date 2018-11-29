TNA to support UNP-led govt; 14 MPs write to President

-

The Members of Parliament of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) have written to President Maithripala Sirisena informing him that they will support the restoration of a Government headed by the United National Front (UNF) as had existed prior to 26th October.

The letter signed by the 14 MPs of the Illankai Thamil Arasu Kadchi (TNA), the TNA’s political party, also states that they will support the appointment of a nominee of the UNF who in the opinion of the President is able to command the confidence of Parliament as Prime Minister.

The MPs say that the Member of Parliament appointed as Prime Minister on the 26th of October has not been able to prove that he commands the confidence of Parliament though one month has lapsed since the said appointment and though Parliament has met several times during this period.

On the other hand, it said that Motions of No Confidence against the said Member as Prime Minister have been passed in Parliament on 14th and 16th November.

The letter said that the voice votes taken in Parliament have been confirmed by 122 Members signing and transmitting statements to that effect to both President and the Speaker.

“The view of the majority of the Hon Members of Parliament on the issue of whether the said Hon Member commands the Confidence of Parliament to be the Prime Minister has been negative and has been demonstrated beyond doubt,” the TNA MPs said.

They also note that the inability of the Member to prove that Parliament has confidence in him as Prime Minister as well as the votes of No Confidence passed against the said Member on the 14th and 16th November pertaining to his claim to be the Prime Minister, have created a controversy in the country as to “whether the country is without a Prime Minister, a Cabinet of Ministers, and a lawfully constituted Government” for more than a month.

“We respectfully submit that this situation should not continue,” the TNA MPs said in the letter.

“In the circumstances to ensure that an Hon Member of Parliament is able to command the confidence of Parliament as Prime Minister we the Members of Parliament of the Illankai Thamil Arasu Kadchi, will support the restoration of a Government headed by the U.N.F as it existed prior to 26th October/ the Appointment of a nominee of the U.N.F who in the opinion of Your Excellency is able to command the confidence of Parliament as Prime Minister.”