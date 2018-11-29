House in Jaffna petrol-bombed
November 29, 2018 07:24 pm
The Jaffna Police has launched an investigation into a petrol-bomb attack on a house in Vaiman road in Nallur.
The attack has been carried out by a group of unidentified individuals at around 1.55 am this morning (29), Jaffna Police said.
Reportedly, two three-wheelers parked in front of the house have also been burnt-out as a result of the attack.
The police believe that the reason for the attack had been a personal dispute between the residents and the attackers.
Police inquiries have uncovered that the residents own a three-wheeler repairing shop and disputes had taken places between them and another party on several occasions.