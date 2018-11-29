House in Jaffna petrol-bombed

November 29, 2018

-

The Jaffna Police has launched an investigation into a petrol-bomb attack on a house in Vaiman road in Nallur.

The attack has been carried out by a group of unidentified individuals at around 1.55 am this morning (29), Jaffna Police said.

Reportedly, two three-wheelers parked in front of the house have also been burnt-out as a result of the attack.

The police believe that the reason for the attack had been a personal dispute between the residents and the attackers.

Police inquiries have uncovered that the residents own a three-wheeler repairing shop and disputes had taken places between them and another party on several occasions.

