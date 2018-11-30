Not even 85 MPs on govt.s side, let alone 113  Sajith

The incumbent government does not even have 85 legislators on its side let alone a 113-member parliament majority, says UNP Mp Sajith Premadasa.

He made this comment addressing a press conference held at the Parliament Complex today (29).

Commenting in this regard MP Premadasa said, Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe and Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero have made a request at today’s parliamentary session to assign the governmental power to the party that holds the majority in the Parliament and it proves that, by the hour, most people are realizing the truth, which the government and the Prime Minister have failed to.

Although a person may desire to be in office as the President or the Premier, there is a proper procedure to achieve these positions, MP Premadasa pointed out.

Commenting further he said their stance is that Ranil Wickremesinghe is still the legitimate Prime Minister of the country.