Two police officers found dead under suspicious circumstances at checkpoint in Vavunathivu

The bodies of two Police Constables, who had died under suspicious circumstances while on duty at a police checkpoint at Vavunathivu in Batticaloa District, have been discovered this morning (30).

Police said that two officers who were on duty at a checkpoint which comes under the Vavunathivu Police Station were found dead at around 6.00 a.m. this morning.

The causes of death is yet to be ascertained.

The Police Spokesman said that IGP Pujith Jayasundara has ordered a special investigation into the incident, under the supervision of the SP in charge of Batticaloa Division.