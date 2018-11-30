Sri Lankan and Maldivian held with gold worth over Rs 3.1 million

-

Two passengers, one Sri Lankan and one Maldivian, have been detained by the Customs officers attached to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle in gold biscuits and chains.

Accordingly, the Customs officers have seized two gold biscuits and two gold chains, each weighing over 233 g, in possession of the two passengers attempting to smuggle in the contraband at the Green Channel of the Arrival Lounge of the BIA.

The haul is estimated to be valued over Rs 3.1 million.

The Sri Lankan detainee is aged 30 years, while the Maldivian is a 46-year-old individual.

Further investigations are carried out by the Customs officials attached to the BIA.