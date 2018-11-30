President opens sluice gates of Moragahakanda Reservoir

President opens sluice gates of Moragahakanda Reservoir

November 30, 2018   11:50 am

-

The sluice gates of the Moragahakanda-Kalu Ganga reservoir project were opened by President Maithripala Sirisena, a short while ago.

The Moragahakanda Reservoir of the Moragahakanda-Kalu Ganga Reservoir, which is the largest multi-purpose development project in Sri Lanka, has reached its spill level and its sluice gates were opened today for the very first time.

President Maithripala Sirisena also took part in the inspection tour of Moragahakanda Reservoir Project premises in the morning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories