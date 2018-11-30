A special team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been deployed to Batticaloa over the death of the two police officers in Batticaloa, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Accordingly, the special CID team, headed by SP of Batticaloa Police Division, will conduct investigations over the shooting of the 2 policemen.

The measure has been taken under the orders of the Inspector General of Police, the Police Media Spokesperson said.

The bodies of two Police Constables, who had died under suspicious circumstances while on duty at a police checkpoint at Vavunathivu in Batticaloa District, have been discovered this morning (30).

Police said that two officers who were on duty at a checkpoint which comes under the Vavunathivu Police Station were found dead at around 6.00 a.m. this morning.

The causes of death are yet to be ascertained.

The deceased police officers are identified to be a 35 year old named Walpita Gamage Niroshan Indika Prasanna from Galle and a 28 year old named Ganesh Dinesh from Kalmunai. They had been serving attached to the Vavunathivu Police Station.

Apart from the special CID, the Special Task Force (STF) is also conducting investigations into the matter.