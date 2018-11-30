IGP visits Batticaloa following killing of 2 policemen

A special team including the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Senior DIG of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Police Media Spokesperson is currently on their way to Batticaloa to probe into the killing of the two policemen.

Earlier today (30), special team of the CID was deployed to investigate the incident on the orders of IGP Pujith Jayasundara. The team will be conducting investigations under the supervision of the SP of Batticaloa Police Division.

The bodies of two Police Constables, who had died under suspicious circumstances while on duty at a police checkpoint at Vavunathivu in Batticaloa District, have been discovered this morning (30).

Apart from the special CID team, the Special Task Force (STF) is also conducting investigations into the matter.

Police said that two officers who were on duty at a checkpoint which comes under the Vavunathivu Police Station were found dead at around 6.00 a.m. this morning.

The causes of death are yet to be ascertained.

The deceased police officers are identified to be a 35 year old named Walpita Gamage Niroshan Indika Prasanna from Galle and a 28 year old named Ganesh Dinesh from Kalmunai. They had been serving attached to the Vavunathivu Police Station.