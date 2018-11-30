President set for crunch talks with TNA and UNF

-

President Maithripala Sirisena is scheduled to hold a discussion with the MPs of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) later today at the Presidential Secretariat, with regard to reaching a solution to the present political crisis in Sri Lanka.

Leader of the Opposition R. Smapanthan is also expected to participate in the meeting.

Meanwhile the President is also expected to meet with the leaders of the United National Front (UNF) for a discussion following the meeting with the TNA MPs.

According to sources, the meeting is scheduled for 8.00 p.m. today.

These discussions are the result of talks held between the President and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday (29).

The President had agreed to hold discussion with the Opposition Leader and the UNF leadership to find an immediate and amicable solution to the prevailing situation.

Meanwhile 14 MPs of the Tamil National Alliance yesterday wrote to President Maithripala Sirisena informing him that they will support the restoration of a Government headed by the UNF.