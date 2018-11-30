7,000 Samurdhi officers receive permanent appointments from President and PM

-

Around 7,000 Samurdhi officers received their permanent appointments from President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in a ceremony at the Sugathadasa Stadium.

Minister of Housing and Social Welfare Wimal Weerawansa was also present at the ceremony to hand over the letters of appointment.

Weerawansa had recently said that the government decided to grant permanent appointments for 14,000 Samurdhi Development Officers island-wide, who had been serving without official appointments.

Accordingly, the Minister has instructed the officials of the Ministry to take the initiative to grant permanent appointments to nearly 14,000 Samurdhi officers serving across the country, including Northern and Eastern provinces, within the following week.