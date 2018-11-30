Voucher allegedly issued to Dambara Amila Thero by Litro Gas identified in court

-

The Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar today (30) heard the case The Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar today (30) heard the case against former President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath and three others for allegedly misappropriating Rs 500 million in funds belong to Litro Gas.

The case was taken up before the Special High Court three-judge bench consisting of Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne.

Accordingly, the court recorded witness statements from the Financial Controller of Litro Gas Company, Muditha Thamanagama.

Responding to the cross-examinations presented by the President’s Counsel Ali Sabry, the witness identified the voucher for Rs 95,000 supposedly paid to Ven. Dambara Amila Thero by himself for the month of July.

Responding further to the cross-examinations by the defense, Thamanagama stated that he did not receive any salary allowances during the time period in which the first defendant of the case Gamini Senarath was in office as the Chairman of the Company.

Subsequently, further recording of witness statements was postponed to December 07.

When the case was heard yesterday (29), Thamanagama, giving evidence in this regard, stated that after the year 2015, Ven. Dambara Amila Thero had been receiving an amount of Rs 95,000 per month from a secret account of the company.

Thamanagama stated that he opposed proposal made by the company’s management to pay Rs 125,000 per month to Dambara Amila Thero as a transport allowance, however, subsequent measures were taken to pay Rs 95,000 to the Thero on a monthly basis, through a secret account of the company, Thamanagama told the court.

Reportedly, 39 other persons who were not employees of the company have also been paid in such a manner, according to the witness statement given by Thamanagama yesterday.

The Attorney General had filed the case against Gamini Senarath and three others under the Public Property Act for allegedly misappropriating Rs 500 million funds belonging to Litro Gas Lanka by investing in ventures including the Helanko Hotels & Spa hotel project, from 1st of February 2014 to 20th January 2015.

Piyadasa Kudabalage and Neil Bandara Hapuhinna and Lasantha Bandara have been named as the other three defendants of the case.