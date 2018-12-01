-

If the government says that activities of the Parliament are unlawful, the UNP is ready to suspend the standing orders and obtain a pronouncement from within the Chamber in this regard, says UNP MP Sajith Premadasa.

MP Premadasa attended a press conference held at the Parliament Complex yesterday (30).

He made this comment responding to queries raised by media persons with regard to the argument of the ruling party that the Opposition does not have the authority to cut off Ministerial expenditures.

The Parliamentarian further said that, as soon as this illegitimate government came to power, it has suspended several ongoing projects such as Gam Udawa, Gam Peraliya and Enterprise Sri Lanka as well.

The loss caused by these actions is not detrimental to the President or the Prime Minister, but to the general public, MP Premadasa emphasized.

He further commented that the authorities responsible for the suspension of these projects will have to account for these actions as soon as the legitimate government is established.