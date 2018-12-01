Rainy condition to reduce temporarily

-

The Department of Meteorology says the showery condition over the island is expected to temporary reduce during today (01) and tomorrow (02).

A few showers may occur in the Eastern province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.

Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the sea areas extending from Galle to Negombo via Colombo during evening or night, the Met. Department stated.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.