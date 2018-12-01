Promotions for over 2000 police officers

-

The Inspector General of Police has promoted 2891 police personnel to various higher ranks, the Police Spokesperson said.

This move has been taken following the interviews held during the last few weeks.

Reportedly, the IGP Pujith Jayasundara has informed the National Police Commission in this regard.

The promotions assigned to the relevant police officers are as follows:

1783 Police Constables to the rank of Police Sergeant

553 Police Sergeants to the rank of Sub Inspector

76 Women Police Constables to the rank of Women Sub-Inspector

124 Police Constable Drivers to the rank of Police Sergeant Driver

21 Police Sergeant Drivers to the post of Sub-Inspector (transport)