President will reach a conclusion on Dec 05  TNA

President Maithripala Sirisena held a discussion with the representatives of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) led by the party leader R. Sampanthan, last evening (30).

Addressing the media following the discussion, TNA member Parliamentarian S. Sivamohan stated that the President had assured to make a final conclusion regarding the prevailing political situation in the country on December 05.

President has said a new premier would be appointed after the decision taken at the Parliament on December 05 and a new motion is also to be presented to the chamber in this regard, he further commented.

The Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan also addressed the media in this regard.

Meanwhile, the United National Front (UNF) also held discussions with the President last evening.

Addressing the media, MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said the discussion with the President had positive outcomes.