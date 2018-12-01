Two including 17-year-old arrested with heroin

Officers of the unsolved crimes investigation unit of Mount Lavinia police division have arrested an individual for the possession of 2 g 200 mg of heroin.

The suspect was taken into custody in Ratmalana area at around 5.30 p.m. last evening (30), during a raid carried out based on a tip-off received by the Mount Lavinia unsolved crimes investigation unit.

The 17-year-old suspect has been handed over to the Mount Lavinia police station and is to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (01).



Meanwhile, another individual has been apprehended in Hindagoda area, along with 2g 600 mg of heroin.

The arrest was made by the police officers attached to the dangerous drug raiding unit of Badulla police division.

The 57-year-old suspect is revealed to be resident of the same area.

He is slated to be produced before the Badulla Magistrate’s Court today.

Officers of Mount Lavinia and Badulla Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incidents.