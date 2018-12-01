Tusker shot dead in Udawalawa Elephant Transit Home

A tusker elephant has been shot dead at the Udawalawa Elephant Transit Home (Eth Athuru Sevana), last night (30).

According to the Department of Wildlife, the tusker has been shot at from the border of the Elephant Transit Home.

The killed tusker had been 08 years in age, stated the Wildlife Department.

A team of veterinarians of the Transit Home and the officials of the Wildlife Department has commenced an investigation into the matter.