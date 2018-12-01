Tusker shot dead in Udawalawa Elephant Transit Home

Tusker shot dead in Udawalawa Elephant Transit Home

December 1, 2018   02:08 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A tusker elephant has been shot dead at the Udawalawa Elephant Transit Home (Eth Athuru Sevana), last night (30).

According to the Department of Wildlife, the tusker has been shot at from the border of the Elephant Transit Home.

The killed tusker had been 08 years in age, stated the Wildlife Department.

A team of veterinarians of the Transit Home and the officials of the Wildlife Department has commenced an investigation into the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories