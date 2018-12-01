Suspect arrested over murder of cops in Batticaloa

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders of the two police constables in Vavunathivu, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

The arrest has been made today (30), in Kilinochchi by the Kilinochchi Police, according to the Police Media Spokesperson.

The arrested suspect is a 48 year old named Rasanayagam Sarvanandam.

Two police constables attached to Vavunativu Police Station who had been on duty at the Vavunativu checkpoint had been murdered by unidentified individuals on 29th November.

Their bodies were uncovered by two other police officers the next day (30).

One of the two deceased policemen was identified as a 35-year-old police constable named Niroshan Indika Prasanna, who had been residing in Galle. The other constable has been identified as a 28-year-old named Ganesh Dinesh, a resident of Kalmunai area.

Preliminary police investigations had uncovered that Constable Dinesh suffered a gunshot in the head, while Constable Indika suffered cut wounds across his neck.

A special team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was deployed to Batticaloa on 30th November over the death of the two police officers in Batticaloa.

Subsequently, a special team including the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Senior DIG of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Police Media Spokesperson had arrived in Batticaloa to probe into the killing of the two policemen.