UNP motor parade Yukthiye Yaathrawa sets out

December 1, 2018   04:25 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The motor parade ‘Yukthiye Yaathrawa’, organized by the United National Party (UNP) has commenced today (01) from Colombo.

The parade commenced under the command of UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Before the commencement of the parade, MPs and members of the UNP joined the continuous Satyagraha held in Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo.

Following religious observances, the vehicle parade commenced.

Starting from Colombo the vehicle parade set to reach Dondra today passing Moratuwa, Panadura, Kalutara, Beruwala, Ambalangoda, Hikkaduwa, Galle, Weligama and Matara towns.

