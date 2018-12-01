Mothers aunt murders 8-month old baby

December 1, 2018   05:01 pm

The body of an eight-month-old infant girl, who is believed to be killed, has been found in a well in Unjalkattu area in Puliyankulam.

The mother has left the baby to sleep in a room only find the baby missing after a while.

She had located the baby inside a nearby well when searching and retrieved the baby with the help of several army personnel.

However, the baby has died on admittance to the hospital.

Preliminary police investigations have uncovered that the aunt of the baby’s mother, who had been in the house at the time of the incident, had thrown the infant into the well.

The said woman has been arrested on suspicion and Puliyankulam Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

