Price formula could have reduced fuel prices too  Arjuna

December 1, 2018   07:29 pm

If the fuel price formula of the previous regime was continued, it, too, could have reduced fuel prices, says MP Arjuna Ranatunga.

UNP MP Arjuna Ranatunga mentioned this to the media following his visit to the Temple of the Tooth Relic this morning (01).

Stating that a special discussion was held with the President yesterday (30), he said that both parties agreed to hold more discussions regarding the current crisis in the country.

Accordingly, a solution for this issue will be provided several days after holding another discussion, said Ranatunga.

If a solution is not provided, many issues would arise both internally and internationally, he further said.

