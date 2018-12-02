Spells of rain expected in several provinces

-

Showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent over the island, from today (02) night, according to the Meteorology Department.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Central, North-western and Western provinces during night.

Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS

Showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Potuvil to Kankasanturai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee during evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph.