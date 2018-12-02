O/L exam commences tomorrow

December 2, 2018   08:23 am

The G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination 2018 faced by 56,641 candidates will commence tomorrow (03) and will last for 09 days, concluding on the 12th December.

Examinations Commissioner General, Sanath Pujitha stated that measure have been to taken to deploy an additional administer to the examination halls this year.

Examinations Commissioner General said that candidates should be present at the examination hall at 8.00 am as the exam is to commence at 8.30 am.

Meanwhile, conducting tuition classes targeting the Ordinary Level Examination have been prohibited from 27th November until the exam ends.

