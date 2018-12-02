Matara Malli arrested in Mt. Lavinia

December 2, 2018   10:00 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A person wanted for robbing a house in Maharagama of gems and diamonds in the guise of a policeman and kidnapping a foreigner has been arrested in Mount Lavinia.

The arrest has been made by the officers of the Mirihana Special Crimes Division, last night (01).

According to the police, the arrested suspect is a 38 year old from Matara named Thusitha Maduranga alias ‘Matara Malli’.

The suspect will be presented before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today (02) and Mirihana Police is conducting further investigations into the matter.

