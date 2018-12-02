Three-wheeler fares to be revised?

Three-wheeler fares to be revised?

December 2, 2018   05:11 pm

-

Three-wheelers fares will be reduced from midnight tomorrow (03) by Rs 10, says National Association of Self-employed Professionals’ National Three Wheeler Association.

Chairman of the Association, Sunil Jayawardena stated that they arrived at this decision with regard to the recent slash of fuel prices.

Accordingly, the fare for the first kilometer of a three-wheeler ride will go down from the existing Rs 60 to Rs 50.

However, when inquired from other unions of three-wheeler drivers, they have stated that three-wheeler fares cannot be reduced in such a manner.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories