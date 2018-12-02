Three-wheeler fares to be revised?

-

Three-wheelers fares will be reduced from midnight tomorrow (03) by Rs 10, says National Association of Self-employed Professionals’ National Three Wheeler Association.

Chairman of the Association, Sunil Jayawardena stated that they arrived at this decision with regard to the recent slash of fuel prices.

Accordingly, the fare for the first kilometer of a three-wheeler ride will go down from the existing Rs 60 to Rs 50.

However, when inquired from other unions of three-wheeler drivers, they have stated that three-wheeler fares cannot be reduced in such a manner.