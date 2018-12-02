Pottu Amman is dead  K. Thulasi

Pottu Amman is dead  K. Thulasi

December 2, 2018   06:15 pm

-

Head of ex-terrorist organization LTTE’s intelligence Pottu Amman in not alive, says K. Thulasi, the Media spokesperson for the party of ex-LTTE cadres.

He stated this, speaking at a media conference held at the Vavuniya Tamil Journalists’ Association headquarters today (02).

Thulasi says that although certain individuals claim Pottu Amman is alive for their own advantage, none of the LTTE leaders are currently alive.

In the future, the groups who claim that Pottu Amman is alive for their benefits, might even say that LTTE leaders Balraj or Nadesan are also alive, he added.

He further said that those who were rehabilitated after fighting alongside major leaders of the LTTE know that those leaders are not alive anymore.

Former LTTE leader Karuna Amman or Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan has stated to the media recently that Pottu Amman is currently alive in Norway.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories