Pottu Amman is dead  K. Thulasi

Head of ex-terrorist organization LTTE’s intelligence Pottu Amman in not alive, says K. Thulasi, the Media spokesperson for the party of ex-LTTE cadres.

He stated this, speaking at a media conference held at the Vavuniya Tamil Journalists’ Association headquarters today (02).

Thulasi says that although certain individuals claim Pottu Amman is alive for their own advantage, none of the LTTE leaders are currently alive.

In the future, the groups who claim that Pottu Amman is alive for their benefits, might even say that LTTE leaders Balraj or Nadesan are also alive, he added.

He further said that those who were rehabilitated after fighting alongside major leaders of the LTTE know that those leaders are not alive anymore.

Former LTTE leader Karuna Amman or Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan has stated to the media recently that Pottu Amman is currently alive in Norway.