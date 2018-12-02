Attempt to smuggle Wallapatta worth over Rs 4.8 mn intercepted

Attempt to smuggle Wallapatta worth over Rs 4.8 mn intercepted

December 2, 2018   08:18 pm

-

Two persons have been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) over an attempt to smuggle out Wallapatta to Dubai.

The arrest has been made by Customs officers attached to the Bio Diversity Protection Unit at the BIA.

The officers have discovered 79 kg 25 g of Wallapatta hidden in the suspects’ travelling bags. The value of the haul is estimated to be over Rs 4.8 million.

Reportedly, the apprehended suspects aged 34 and 40 are residents of Colombo 10 and Colombo 12.

Further investigations are conducted by the Customs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories