Attempt to smuggle Wallapatta worth over Rs 4.8 mn intercepted

Two persons have been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) over an attempt to smuggle out Wallapatta to Dubai.

The arrest has been made by Customs officers attached to the Bio Diversity Protection Unit at the BIA.

The officers have discovered 79 kg 25 g of Wallapatta hidden in the suspects’ travelling bags. The value of the haul is estimated to be over Rs 4.8 million.

Reportedly, the apprehended suspects aged 34 and 40 are residents of Colombo 10 and Colombo 12.

Further investigations are conducted by the Customs.