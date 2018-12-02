Vavunathivu incident has no threat on national security  Army Commander

-

The incident of the two police officers’ murder in Batticaloa has no threat on the national security, says Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake.

Commenting to Ada Derana, The Army Commander said that the special police team and the officials from the CID have already commenced investigations into the murders and that the Sri Lanka Army will give their complete support for the investigations.

Although this is a lone incident, this cannot be ignored in the current situation, he said. He says that the offenders must definitely be punished via an immediate investigation.

Meanwhile, the public should stand up against such crimes, the Army Commander said.

The Sri Lanka Army hold all the information about the rehabilitated LTTE cadres, and the public should not have any doubt about it, he further said.