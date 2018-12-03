Bus Unions and NTC meet to discuss fare revision

-

A decisive meeting between bus trade unions and the National Transport Commission (NTC), with regard to the bus fare revisions, will be held today (03).

The government recently reduced the price of diesel again by Rs 5 per liter.

Accordingly, the new price of auto diesel, which was Rs 111 a liter, is now Rs 106 while the price of Super Diesel has come down to Rs 131 per liter from its previous Rs 136.

In this context, the All Ceylon Private Bus Association (ACPBA) has decided to bring down the bus fares.

ACPBA General Secretary Anjana Priyanjith stated that a final decision will be made following the discussion with the National Transport Commission scheduled today.