Postponed meeting between President & UNF to be held today

December 3, 2018   08:59 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The meeting between President Maithripala Sirisena and the members of the United National Front (UNF), which was set to be held yesterday (02), is scheduled to take place this evening (03).

Accordingly, the President and the representatives of UNF will meet at the Presidential Secretariat at 8.00 p.m.

The President held a special discussion with the UNF party representatives last Friday (Nov 30) to talk over the existing political turmoil in the country.

Meanwhile, the special Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) convention is set to be held tomorrow in Colombo.

Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that the President is to make a special statement at this special convention.

