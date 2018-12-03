Maithri, Ranil & Mahinda should form national govt.  Wigneswaran

December 3, 2018   09:36 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Political activities that are taking place in the South are unconstitutional, says the former Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran.

The emerging issue in the political affairs of the South including the crisis in the Parliament and the appointment of the new premier is against the Constitution, he said.

Wigneswaran commented that this issue should be resolved by President Maithripala Sirisena, Ranil Wickremesinghe and PM Mahinda Rajapaksa through the establishment of a national government.

He stated this addressing an event held yesterday (02) at the Cultural theatre Hall in Vavuniya to present awards to regional artistes.

He emphasized that this political issue should be resolved by any means.

