Showers expected to enhance today  Met Dept.

The showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent over the island from today (03), according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.

Fairly heavy falls about 75mm can be expected at some places in the Eastern, North-central, Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Potuvil to Kankasanturai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas during evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph.