An individual has been arrested in Bolabotuwa area in Bandaragama along with illicit liquor, stated the police media spokesperson.

Reportedly, 2850 litres of Goda have been seized in possession of the suspect during a raid carried out by the officers of Bandaragama Police.

The arrestee is revealed to be a resident of Medagama area in Bandaragama.

He is to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court today (03).